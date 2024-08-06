India vs Germany, Men's Hockey Semi-Final Paris Olympics 2024, Live Streaming: Indian men's hockey team to face Germany in the semi-final match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Singh and co will be playing this match without their key defender Amit Rohidas, who has been given one-match suspension. India are one win away from a second consecutive medal at the Olympics. Earlier on Sunday, India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the shoot-outs and entered the semis. In the quarterfinal, Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute before Lee Morton equalised for Great Britain five minutes later. While the match ended 1-1 at full-time, India advanced to the semi-finals after winning the shoot-out 4-2.

When will the India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match take place?

The India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match will take place on Tuesday, August 6 (IST)

Where will the India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match take place?

The India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match will take place at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir, France.

What time will the India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match take place?

The India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match will start at 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match?

The India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match?

The India vs Germany, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey semi-final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)