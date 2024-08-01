India vs Belgium Live Streaming, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B: The Indian men's hockey team have sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 before having to face their two toughest Pool B opponents: Belgium and Australia. India take on Belgium in their fourth group game today, the side ranked first in the world and who won the gold medal at Tokyo 2020. India captain Harmanpreet Singh has been one of the players of the tournament so far, and is thick among the goals. Today's game allows India a firm test before the knockout stages.

When will the India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place on Thursday, August 1 (IST).

Where will the India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

What time will the India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Belgium, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)