India vs Australia Live Streaming, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B: India to go up against Australia in their final men's hockey Pool B match at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, India lost 1-2 against Belgium. Thibeau Stockbroekx and John-John Dohmen scored for Belgium after Abhishek opened the scoring for India. It was also India's first defeat in the ongoing event. India are third in Pool B standings right now behind Belgium and Australia. All the three teams have already made it to the quarter-finals.

When will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place on Friday, August 2 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, France.

What time will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will start at 4:45 PM IST onwards.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

