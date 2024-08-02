India vs Australia LIVE Score, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Aim To Get Back On Winning Track
India vs Australia Hockey LIVE Updates: India will be squaring off against Australia in their final men's hockey Pool B match on Friday.
India vs Australia, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Australia in their final men's hockey Pool B match on Friday. Chasing a second successive medal, the Indian hockey team suffered its first loss of the Olympic Games, going down 1-2 to defending champions Belgium after letting slip a one goal lead. Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. India, Belgium, Australia and Argentina have qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool B.
Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey Pool B match between India and Australia:
- 16:04 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: India at the third spotIndia are currently third in the standings, with seven points from two wins, one draw and one loss while Belgium lead the Pool B standings with 12 points from four wins and Australia are second with nine points from four matches.
- 15:50 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE Score: India eye comebackReigning champions Belgium prevailed over India 2-1 in a high-octane Pool B clash in the men's hockey competition in the Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in France on Thursday. While Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') struck for Belgium, who won the gold medal in the Tokyo after beating India in the semifinals.
- 15:39 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia men's hockey Pool B match at Paris Olympics. Both the teams have already qualified for the quater-finals and must be aiming to enter the knockouts with a win. Stay connected for all the live updates.