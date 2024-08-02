India vs Australia, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Australia in their final men's hockey Pool B match on Friday. Chasing a second successive medal, the Indian hockey team suffered its first loss of the Olympic Games, going down 1-2 to defending champions Belgium after letting slip a one goal lead. Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. India, Belgium, Australia and Argentina have qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool B.

Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey Pool B match between India and Australia: