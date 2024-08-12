The Indian contingent ended Paris Olympics 2024 with six medals - one lesser than their tally at the previous Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. It was a mixed show from India as multiple athletes finished 4th in their respective categories and missed out on a medal by the smallest of margins. Shooter Manu Bhaker was the top performer with two medals - a unique feat by an athlete from independent India - while Neeraj Chopra claimed the sliver medal in men's javelin throw. The Indian men's hockey team claimed their second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics thanks to a great show by skipper Harmanpreet Singh. A look at all the cash prizes that the Paris Olympics 2024 medalists will receive -

Manu Bhaker (Shooting)

Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in the same edition of the Olympics. She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. The 22-year-old was also one of India's flag bearers at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony.

Sarabjot Singh (Shooting)

Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Manu Bhaker. The 22-year-old from Ambala was awarded a Rs 22.5 lakh cheque by Mansukh Mandaviya through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' cash award scheme. He was also offered a job by the Haryana government as a show of appreciation but he decided to decline the offer.

Swapnil Kusale (Shooting)

Swapnil Kusale became the first Indian shooter ever to win bronze in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Position event at the Olympics. Following his success, Swapnil was appointed as an offer on special duty by the Central Railway. He also received a prize of Rs 1 crore from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Indian men's hockey team

The Indian men's hockey team won their second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics after defeating Spain 2-1. It was the perfect farewell for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who was also one of the flag bearers in the closing ceremony. Hockey India has announced a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for each member of the team and Rs 7.5 lakh for each member of the support staff. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has announced a prize of Rs 4 crore for defender Amit Rohidas. He also announced a prize of Rs 15 lakh for each player and Rs 10 lakh for each support staff member. In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a prize of Rs 1 crore for all squad members from the state. That also included captain Harmapreet Singh who was the top-scorer at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw)

Neeraj Chopra claimed silver at the Paris Olympics 2024 javelin throw event with the gold medal going to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who broke the Olympic record with a monster 92.97m throw. While no official announcement has been made about Neeraj's cash prizes, it is expected that he will receive multiple awards from various sources. In 2021, when he claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics, he was awarded a cash prize of Rs 6 crore by the Haryana Government.

Aman Sehrawat (Wrestling)

Aman Sehrawat was the only Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 as he claimed bronze in the 57m freestyle event. He also became the youngest Indian athlete to win an Olympics medal. No official announcement has been made about the cash prizes he will receive.