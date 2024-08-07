The news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics on the day of her gold medal match has galvanized people in the country with Olympians, legends, sportspersons from other sports and celebrities coming out in support of the wrestler. On Wednesday, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to express his support for the 29-year-old and fellow-wrestler Nisha Dahiya, penning a note of solidarity for them. “Nisha Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, your courage and determination have inspired the entire nation. Nisha, fighting through injury with such spirit was truly remarkable. Vinesh, despite the heartbreak of disqualification, your incredible journey to the finals and victory against Yui Susaki have earned our deepest admiration,” read the post by Sachin Tendulkar.

Vinesh was disqualified as the wrestler failed her final weight check. Despite being under the required weight limit on Tuesday, Phogat needed to replenish after her three exerting bouts which saw her go above the weight limit.

Nisha Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, your courage and determination have inspired the entire nation.



Nisha, fighting through injury with such spirit was truly remarkable.



Vinesh, despite the heartbreak of disqualification, your incredible journey to the finals and victory against… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2024

She spent the night trying to go below the 50 kg mark and was seen skipping, cycling and jogging in her best effort to make it but missed the limit by 100gm.

On the other hand, Nisha Dahiya also suffered her bad share of luck as she lost 8-10 against Pak Sol Gum of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the quarterfinals of the women's 68 kg freestyle. Despite having an 8-1 lead, Dahiya suffered a dislocated finger in the middle of her clash and tried to carry on but ended up losing in the final minute.

“You both embody the spirit of champions. Although the outcomes weren't what we had hoped for, your resilience and heart have made a lasting impact. Hold your heads high, knowing that the entire nation stands with you in support. Thank you for giving your all for India. We are incredibly proud of you both,” added the ‘Little Master'.

"My heart is aching. Just last night, I was in tears watching her win the semifinals and eagerly anticipating seeing her on the Olympic podium. But this morning, everything was shattered overnight. Vinesh, you've always been an inspiration and a true champion. Stay strong. I believe in you, and I'm here for you every step of the way," read the post by Olympic boxer Nikhat Zareen.