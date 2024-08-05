Indian men's hockey team stood firm to the expectations of its fans and defeated Great Britain in the semi-final match of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. Despite playing with only 10 players as Amit Rohidas was shown a red card, India managed to beat Great Britain 4-2 in the shoot-out to enter the semifinals. With this win, the Indian hockey team remained on course to win its second consecutive Olympic medal. However, the suspension of key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas became a talking point and sparked some controversy.

Following the red card, Rohidas was also handed a one-match suspension and the letter was penned down by one of the technical delegates Joshua Burt. The entire country was left fuming after Rohidas was suspended but there are very few people who know that Burt has a Bollywood connection.

Burt played the role of Australia's women's team's coach in the 2007 blockbuster film, "Chak De! India." Interestingly, the film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, showed the Australian team as the main villain, who gave Team India a tough time.

Talking about Rohidas, the Indian defender's stick is said to have swung near the face of William Calnan of Great Britain in the second quarter of the match.

As per the 'Players conduct' rules of the International Hockey Federation: "Players on the field must hold their stick and not use it in a dangerous way. Players must not lift their stick over the heads of other players."

After a win in the quarterfinals, India have entered the semi-finals and will be facing Germany for a spot in the final of the Paris Olympics.

India won the last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. Paris provides them with a great opportunity to make history.

A semifinal win will ensure a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition.

