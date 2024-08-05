The Indian men's hockey team suffered a bitter blow after the narrow quarter-final win against Great Britain as key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas was suspended for Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany. Rohidas was handed a one-match suspension following his red card, though Hockey India has decided to lodge an appeal on the matter. Rohidas wasn't given a red card on the field and it was only after a referral was made that the Indian defender had to be sent off.

Rohidas' stick is said to have swung near the face of William Calnan of Great Britain in the second quarter of the match. But, what does the rulebook say on the matter?

As per the 'Players conduct' rules of the International Hockey Federation: "Players on the field must hold their stick and not use it in a dangerous way. Players must not lift their stick over the heads of other players."

The rules suggest that "if there's a deliberate intention to hurt a player, then a red card in shown". In real-time, however, it didn't look like Rohidas' actions were intentional and a yellow card looked like the ideal punishment in the situation. Yellow card would've seen him spend 10 minutes in the dugout but return to the field afterwards. But, a red card was given to Rohidas after video referral.

On 'permanent penalites, the rules say that "an offending player may be permanently suspended from the current match (indicated by a red card). For each permanent suspension, the offending team plays for the remainder of the match with one fewer player. A personal penalty may be awarded in addition to the appropriate penalty."

Hockey India is understandably unhappy as the management doesn't think it was a red card offense. An appeal has already been lodged against Rohidas' suspension and a decision on the matter will be taken by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Jury Bench later in the day.

"Amit has been banned/suspended for one match by the tournament director. Hockey India has now appealed against this ruling and the appeal will be put forth before the FIH Jury Bench," PTI quoted a source as saying.

If the FIH jury also feels that there was no 'deliberate attempt' from Rohidas, his red card could be overturned.