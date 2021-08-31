India added to its medals tally at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday as shooter Singhraj Adhana won the bronze medal in men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) event. Adhana finished with a total of 216.8 points in the final to bring India a second medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics after Avani Lekhara won gold in women's 10m Air Rifle standing (SH1) event on Monday. Social media was abuzz with messages for Adhana with PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur among the first to extend their wishes.

"Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics," PM Modi tweeted.

"Singhraj Adana's winning the bronze medal in shooting at #Paralympics marks a high point in his saga of resilience and determined pursuit of excellence. Congratulations to him for this amazing feat! The nation is proud of you. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Age is no bar for success," tweeted Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Age is no bar for success!



Ace shooter @AdhanaSinghraj on his #Paralympics debut at 39

has won the Bronze !



P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1



Sports Authority of India and Tokyo 2020 for India also posted messages on Twitter.

#Paralympics debut at 39 and that too with a Bronze!!@AdhanaSinghraj is proof that hard work always pays off. With his dedication and determination, he has won and made every Indian proud



"You have made all of us proud with your grit, focus and determination," said Paralympic India president and 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik.

China's Chao Yang won the gold medal with a Paralympic record total of 237.9 points while Yang's compatriot Xing Huang clinched silver with 237.5 points.