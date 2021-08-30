India's Sumit Antil won gold in men's javelin (F64) at the Tokyo Paralympics with a new world record throw of 68.55m. Sumit Antil smashed the world record not once, not twice but thrice during the final in Tokyo. He threw 66.95 in his first attempt to set the new world record, before bettering it with his second throw. Then in his fifth attempt, he again set a new world record with a throw of 68.55m. Fellow Indian Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth in the event, with a best throw of 62.20m.

Australia's Michal Burian won the silver medal, with a best attempt of 66.29m, while Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku took home the bronze medal.

Antil lay down the marker with his very first throw, which put him in the lead and also broke the existing world record in the category - also set by him.

He then set the world record again with his second attempt of 68.08m.

Promoted

His third and fourth attempts were 65.27 and 66.71 respectively, but he seemed to have already sealed the gold medal, with none of his competitors really threatening his position.

Then, in the fifth attempt, he threw 68.55m to create the world record for the third time in the day and ensure India's second gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.