Story ProgressBack to home
Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold In Women's 10m Air Rifle (SH1)
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Avani Lekhara won gold in women's 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event on Monday.
Avani Lekhara won gold in women's 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at Paralympics.© Twitter
India's Avani Lekhara won gold in women's 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. The Indian shooter scored a Paralympics record of 249.6 to win the gold medal. China's Cuiping Zhang won silver with 248.9 and Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik took bronze with a total of 227.5.
More to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.