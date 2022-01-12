In a roller coaster of a year for Indian hockey when anticipation from fans reached a fever pitch before the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the performance of the Indian team at the quadrennial games did not disappoint as the Indian men's hockey team went on to clinch the historic bronze medal in August 2021. Indian hockey fans around the globe made their voices heard in large numbers as Manpreet Singh-led side's thrilling 5-4 win against Germany in the bronze medal encounter, has achieved third place in the FIH Favourite Match of 2021 polls.

"This match, this historic win against Germany holds a special significance for the country as it not only ended the 41-year long wait, but also brought a new era for Indian hockey. The support from the Indian hockey fans has been overwhelming and we thank each and everyone who voted this match as their favourite one. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the Indian Men's Hockey Team for this remarkable achievement and we wish them success in their future endeavours," said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam in an official release.

In the memorable match against Germany, Team India made one of the greatest comebacks, bouncing back from a 1-3 deficit to sealing the match 5-4.

Simranjeet Singh starred with a brace, while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh scored a goal each to help the team script history in Tokyo.