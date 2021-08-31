Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Singhraj Adhana Wins Bronze In Men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1)
India's Singhraj Adhana finished with a total of 216.8 points in the final.© PCI
India's Singhraj Adhana won the bronze medal in men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) event, finishing with a total of 216.8 points in the final. Manish Narwal, who had topped the qualification round, disappointed in the final, finishing in seventh position with a total of 135.8 points. Singhraj, who was sixth in the qualification stage, started off brilliantly to go top of the rankings in the first stage of the final.
