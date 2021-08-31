India's Nishad Kumar, who won silver in men's high jump (T47) at the Tokyo Paralympics, received a warm welcome on his return to the country on Tuesday. Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted a video of Nishad arriving at the airport accompanied by other contingent members and security personnel. "Our Champ, #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Silver Medalist, @nishad_hj is back home! Take a look at the warm reception he received at the airport," SAI tweeted, adding, "India is proud of you".

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated Nishad after his arrival.

Nishad equalled his own Asian record with a jump of 2.06m in the final, behind USA's Roderick Townsend who won gold with a jump of 2.15m - a world record.

USA's Dallas Wise (T46) also won the silver medal with a best effort of 2.06m - the same as Nishad Kumar.

In the final on Sunday, Nishad Kumar started with a jump of 1.89m and cleared 1.94m in his first attempt.

Further, Nishad cleared 1.98m in his second attempt and 2.02 mark in his first attempt, but took two efforts to clear the 2.06m mark.

Nishad then failed to clear the 2.09m mark in all three attempts and took home the silver medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted to congratulate Nishad Kumar on the feat.

"Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," tweeted PM Modi.

India increased its medals tally to 10 at the Paralympics on Tuesday as shooter Singhraj Adhana won bronze while Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze respectively in men's high jump (T63).