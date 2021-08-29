India's Nishad Kumar secured a silver medal on Sunday in men's high jump (T47) category at the Tokyo Paralympics with an effort of 2.06m in the final. Nishad's effort equalled the Asian record previously set by him and saw him take silver alongside USA's Dallas Wise, who also had a best jump of 2.06m. Roderick Townsend, also from USA, set a new world record by jumping 2.15m to win the gold medal. With his medal, Nishad became the second Indian to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, with Bhavinaben Patel clinching silver medal in table tennis earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory messages for Nishad following his medal-winning heroics on Sunday.

"More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," the PM tweeted.

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Congress' Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate Nishad on his silver medal.

"Another #Silver for India on National Sports Day. Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for the stellar performance. You've done our country proud," Gandhi tweeted.

Another #Silver for India on National Sports Day.



Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for the stellar performance. You've done our country proud. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/byO6vm28KI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021

Here are some of the other reactions:

In Sunday's final, Nishad had started off with a jump of 1.89m. Ram Pal, another Indian in the fray, finished fifth with a commendable leap of 1.94m, his personal best.

Earlier in the day, India's Bhavinaben Patel lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to China's Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final to take home the silver medal. She became only the second Indian woman - the first being Deepa Malik - to win a medal at the Paralympics.