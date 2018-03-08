2nd T20I: It Was Clinical And A Complete Team Effort, Says Rohit Sharma

India produced an all-round performance in the second T20I match of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 to outclass Bangladesh by six wickets in Colombo on Thursday. Rohit Sharma, after winning the toss, put Bangladesh into bat as the Indians bowled beautifully to restrict them to a modest 139/8 in 20 overs. In reply, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's fine half-century to chase down the target with eight balls to spare as they bounced back in style after a shock defeat to Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Impressed with his side's performance, captain Rohit said,"I think it was a great performance, something that was expected from us. Right from the start to the end, it was clinical and a complete team effort."

"We looked into what went wrong in the game against Sri Lanka and we thought hitting the length was the option for us. We wanted their batsmen to take on the longer boundaries. Bowlers executed plans very well. We kept it simple and got the basics right, which was missing in the first game," Rohit further added.

While Rohit praised the team for its magnificent performance, he did not fail to mention that his team was poor in fielding as easy catches were put down.

"Catching is something where there's always room for improvement. We want to get better as a fielding side. We are much better than that," the right-handed batsman remarked.

Shikhar Dhawan continued his red-hot form as he scored 55 off 43 deliveries to play the lead role in India's batting. But the win was mostly set-up by the bowlers Jaydev Unadkat (3/38), Vijay Shankar (2/32), Yuzvender Chahal (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/25).

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 139/8 (Liton Das 34, Sabbir Rahman 30; Jaydev Unadkat 3/38, Vijay Shankar 2/32)