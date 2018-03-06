Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Shikhar Dhawan's 90 Takes India To 174/5

India are up against Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 Twenty20 Tri-series on Tuesday. With regular captain Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma will lead the team. The side, without skipper Virat Kohli and the veteran MS Dhoni, gives a chance to youngsters to shine and carve a niche for themselves. India have faced Sri Lanka in 18 international matches this season (6 Tests, 8 ODIs and 4 T20 Internationals) on home and away basis. Bangladesh is the third team in this series and though the sprightly bunch is known to add excitement, the series itself is not exactly an anticipated event after a rather exhausting trip to South Africa. (LIVE SCORECARD)