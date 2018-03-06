Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Shikhar Dhawan's 90 Takes India To 174/5

India are up against Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 Twenty20 Tri-series on Tuesday. With regular captain Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma will lead the team. The side, without skipper Virat Kohli and the veteran MS Dhoni, gives a chance to youngsters to shine and carve a niche for themselves. India have faced Sri Lanka in 18 international matches this season (6 Tests, 8 ODIs and 4 T20 Internationals) on home and away basis. Bangladesh is the third team in this series and though the sprightly bunch is known to add excitement, the series itself is not exactly an anticipated event after a rather exhausting trip to South Africa. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has just two T20 international appearances, and pacer Mohammed Siraj, 23, have being given the opportunity to gain international experience. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya too have been rested while Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar earned a call-up to the Indian side. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has also been included in the India squad.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL)
(IND) Vs (SL) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: DSport, DD Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)
Sri Lanka: SLRC
South Africa: SuperSport
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
India vs Sri Lanka, Live 1st T20I
-
-
- Refresh
Sri Lanka's bowling was largely disciplined, something that is not associated with them generally. That means that they should feel pretty confident of chasing this down. However, India's bowlers would look to make use of the track that seems to be a bit two-paced. Join us for the chase, that'll get underway shortly.
Yes, such was the surface that Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, the part-timers, were the two most economical bowlers on display. They put the brakes on the scoring after Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey's stand, that threatened to take the score to a highly insurmountable stage. Once the pair was dismissed, India couldn't get going, with Rishabh Pant failing to get any momentum going. Dhawan's fifty was the only talking point.
Meanwhile, Russel Arnold has a short chat with Jeevan Mendis, one of the pick of the bowlers. He states that his variations helped him on this surface. He reckons that the score is chaseable and backs his batters to gun it down. Is proud of his side's bowling efforts.
As per our stats person, this is India's highest score in Sri Lanka batting first. Well, they largely struggled and stuttered their way here. By the looks of it, it didn't seem an easy track to play your shots as the ball didn't come onto the bat as easily as the batters would have liked. That is writ large in the way Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina's innings.
W
Dushmantha Chameera to Rishabh Pant
OUT! That's all. Pant doesn't trouble the scorers much after hitting the previous boundary. Perhaps this signals his troubles in his innings. This is short down the leg side. He gets inside the line and pulls it straight down fine leg's throat. Pradeep there pockets it safely to RESTRICT INDIA TO 174/5!
4
Dushmantha Chameera to Rishabh Pant
FOUR! Finally a boundary off Pant's blade. He last hit one in the 15th over and now here's another. He makes room and spanks it through covers. Succeeds in finding the gap in the deep.
1
Dushmantha Chameera to Dinesh Karthik
Full on the stumps, flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
4
Dushmantha Chameera to Dinesh Karthik
FOUR! This is Dinesh Karthik's boundary all the way. Chameera takes a clue from Perera's previous over and spears it full on the stumps. Karthik is aware of that and flick-digs it over square leg. Once the man in the circle is cleared, the result is clear as well.
4
Dushmantha Chameera to Dinesh Karthik
FOUR! It doesn't matter how the runs come as long as they do. This is a slower delivery on a length outside off, Karthik looks to smash it over the off side. Gets a thick outside edge and that enables the ball to run away to the third man fence in a flash. Despairing look on the bowler's face says it all.
1
Dushmantha Chameera to Rishabh Pant
Hurled around off, Pant makes room but hits it down to long off for a single.