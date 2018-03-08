Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20: Shikhar Dhawan Hits Fifty, India Inch Closer To Win vs Bangladesh

India face an unpredictable Bangladesh in the second match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series in Colombo on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team were humbled by hosts Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the first match on Tuesday. With the win, Sri Lanka halted India's seven-match winning streak against the island nation in T20Is. India were favourites coming into the series but the shock loss to the hosts has opened up the series. India, defending a competitive 174 for five, were let down by the bowling department as Kusal Perera, who scored 66 off 37 balls, did not spare the bowlers and hit boundaries at will. Yuzvendra Chahal, the only frontline spinner in the team was also not spared. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Captain Rohit, however, backed the young guns to deliver against Bangladesh. "Our bowlers tried everything they could, but sometimes it doesn't come off the way you want it to. I felt we have enough experience in our bowling line-ups. Yes, they are new on the scene, but they've put in performances. I had a lot of confidence going into the game," Rohit said.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN)
(IND) Vs (BAN) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: DSport, DD Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)
Sri Lanka: SLRC
South Africa: SuperSport
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I
0
Mustafizur Rahman to Manish Pandey
No run.
1
Mustafizur Rahman to Dinesh Karthik
1 run.
1
Mustafizur Rahman to Manish Pandey
Glided with an open face again, but straight to the third man fielder this time. Single taken.
4
Mustafizur Rahman to Manish Pandey
FOUR! Deft from Manish Pandey. Nicely done. Plays this very late. Waits for the ball to come, opens the face and just guides it past the keeper. Really fine, even the third man fielder can't get to it with a dive. Boundary!
Mustafizur Rahman returns.
1
Taskin Ahmed to Manish Pandey
Single to end the over. Pandey pushes it through the cover region and will keep strike. 14 to win in 3 overs.
2
Taskin Ahmed to Manish Pandey
Just ahead of a length outside off, Pandey uppishly plays it through the gap in the covers for an easy two.
Dinesh Karthik to bat next for India.
W
Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan
OUT! Dhawan is on his way, but the wicket's probably come a little too late. Full and angling in from around off from around the wicket, the opener walks a step across and looks to clear mid-wicket. Lot of height, not enough distance and Liton Das gets under this. Judges it well and takes a safe catch.
1
Taskin Ahmed to Manish Pandey
Back of a length and angling back in, Manish Pandey swats it across, through mid-wicket, and calls his partner through for one.