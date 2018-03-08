Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20: Shikhar Dhawan Hits Fifty, India Inch Closer To Win vs Bangladesh

India face an unpredictable Bangladesh in the second match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series in Colombo on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team were humbled by hosts Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the first match on Tuesday. With the win, Sri Lanka halted India's seven-match winning streak against the island nation in T20Is. India were favourites coming into the series but the shock loss to the hosts has opened up the series. India, defending a competitive 174 for five, were let down by the bowling department as Kusal Perera, who scored 66 off 37 balls, did not spare the bowlers and hit boundaries at will. Yuzvendra Chahal, the only frontline spinner in the team was also not spared. (LIVE SCORECARD)