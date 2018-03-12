 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: Team India Eye Revenge Against Hosts

Updated: 12 March 2018 17:53 IST

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I: India will aim to push for a place in the final of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: Team India Eye Revenge Against Hosts
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I: India will aim to push for a place in the final. © AFP

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be looking to avenge their opening match defeat to Sri Lanka when they face the hosts for the second time in the Twenty20 International tri-nation series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday. India suffered a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament but bounced back strongly to outplay Bangladesh in their next match. India will be hoping stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma makes a return to form. Rohit has been struggling since the South Africa tour and was dismissed for a duck in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy. However, India will be buoyed by Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant run of form. The left-hander smashed 90 off just 49 balls, continuing from where he left off from the limited overs series in South Africa. The tournament is currently evenly poised as all the three teams have won a game each from two outings but Sri Lanka are leading the table on net run rate ahead of India and Bangladesh. But a win on Monday would take India to the top, dislodging the Lankans. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India and Sri Lanka, 4th T20I, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

17:50 IST: It looks like we might get a delayed start due to rain.

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 4th T20I match of the Nidahas Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka.

Touted as MS Dhoni's successor, Rishabh Pant is yet to do justice to his immense potential till now. With someone like KL Rahul waiting for his chance, time is running out for the youngster from Rourkee. It was not a perfect start for India's second string squad in the tournament as they lost by five wickets to the hosts in the opening match. Monday's match will provide India with a chance to make amends for the mistakes they committed against the Islanders in the opener.

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Yuzvendra Chahal Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Kusal Perera Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I: India Eye Revenge Against Hosts
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I: India Eye Revenge Against Hosts
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 3rd T20I: Mushfiqur Rahim Shines As Bangladesh Stun Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 3rd T20I: Mushfiqur Rahim Shines As Bangladesh Stun Sri Lanka
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Dhawan Stars As India Beat Bangladesh By 6 Wickets
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Dhawan Stars As India Beat Bangladesh By 6 Wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Six Wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Six Wickets
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights 1st T20I: Kusal Perera Stars In Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights 1st T20I: Kusal Perera Stars In Sri Lanka's 5-Wicket Win vs India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.