India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: India Lose Dhawan After Solid Start vs Bangladesh

With an aim to seal their place in the final, India would like to dish out a superlative performance when they face Bangladesh in the fifth T20I of the Nidahas Trophy today. Rohit Sharma-led India suffered an unexpected defeat against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener and it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against a resurgent Bangladesh in their final league stage match. A defeat may not be an end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Net run-rate will also be a factor. With back-to-back victories in the last two games, India have a healthy net run-rate of +0.21. (Live Scorecard)

For India, the tournament at the beginning was about giving youngsters a chance in the absence of seasoned players. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament, which means the purpose of sending a second string side has not been fully served. Hooda, for instance, did not get to play even during the home series against Sri Lanka despite being included in the 15-member squad.

19:45 IST: Suresh Raina is the next batman in after Dhawan's departure.

19:42 IST: OUT! Bangladesh finally get the breakthrough. Dhawan has to depart for 35 runs. Full length delivery. The middle stump is uprooted by Rubel Hossain. India 70/1 in 9.5 overs

19:36 IST: India openers Rohit and Dhawan taking a measured kind of approach. A big partnership is due from both these and they are slowly building upon it.

19:33 IST: FOUR! Poor bowling by Mehidy Hasan. Dhawan loops it over the mid on fielder for a boundary. Short ball gets punished by Dhawan. India 60/0

19:30 IST: Liton Das drops Dhawan on 22. A tough one to take it but well tried. India 54/0 in 6.4 overs

19:30 IST: 50 up for India in 6.1 overs. Rohit Sharma (27*) and Shikhar Dhawan (22*) have given the Indian a decent start.

19:28 IST: SIX! 13 runs from the over. A good shot over the bowler's head for a maximum by Dhawan. These two openers look set on the middle. India 49/0 in 6 overs

19:24 IST: FOUR! Poor line maintained by Hider. A clever shot by Rohit. This is is his highest score in this tri-series with 24 runs.

19:22 IST: SIX! What a shot. There's no stopping that. Rohit hammers it towards the on side boundary. Right in the slog for the Indian opener. India 36/0

19:18 IST: SIX! Mustafizur Rahman had a good over until Dhawan lobbed it over the bowler's head. India 27/0 in 4 overs

19:13 IST: FOUR! Dhawan continues his fine form with the bat. Drives it towards the sweeper cover. India 18/0 in 3 overs

19:12 IST: Rohit survives. The ball was there for a long time. Catch dropped. India 14/0

19:10 IST: FOUR! Short ball and gets the necessary treatment by Dhawan. Couple of fours in the over. India 11/0 in 2.2 overs

19:07 IST: FOUR! Rohit punches the ball towards the deep mid wicket. A good drive towards the boundary. India 6/0 in 1.3 overs

19:06 IST: Nazmul Islam bowls the second over for Bangladesh.

19:05 IST: First runs off the bat for Rohit. A good over by Bangladesh. A very good first over for the youngster Abu Hider Rony.

19:03 IST: WIDE! First extra of the Indian innings. Wide outside off stump. Easy call for the umpire. India 1/0

19:02 IST: Rony has been impressive with his first two deliveries.

19:00 IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for India. Abu Hider Rony takes the new ball for Bangladesh.

18:55 IST: National Anthems of both teams being played. Supporters turning up in the stadium every passing minute.

18:39 IST: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:39 IST: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:33 IST: India skipper Rohit Sharma says he has to set an example for the rest. He adds that he wants to bat as long as possible. Mohammed Siraj comes in place of Jaydev Unadkat.

18:33 IST: Taskin Ahmed rested for Bangladesh.

18:31 IST: Bangladesh win the toss and they decide to bowl first.

18:28 IST: Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee says 170-180 should be comfortable on this track.

18:21 IST: A win today for India should see them through to the finals of the Nidahas Trophy on Sunday. Bangladesh will have to win this match to stay in contention for a spot in the finals.

18:17 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

18:16 IST: Both teams practicing ahead of the crucial match.

17:51 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the match between India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I.

