With all the big names, including captain Rohit Sharma, rested for the New Zealand tour, a young Indian team led by Hardik Pandya will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The first game was washed out without a single ball being bowled. In the second T20I, young opening batter Shubman Gill is expected to make his T20I debut. A regular in the Test side, Gill has not been able to break into the T20I team, despite his prowess in the shortest format as well.

However, India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik felt that the time is right for Gill to make his debut, and labelled the youngster a "big bucks player".

"You just get the feeling that it was inevitable after a player of his class and ability didn't play T20 cricket for India. There were two things, one that competition is immense in India and the fact that you are needed to do more than expected and he's come good in the last few months. No praise is enough for him for the fact that we always highlight and speak about. It shows that we expect something big out of him. He is a big bucks player for the Gujarat Titans and he showed his mettle," Karthik said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

So far, Gill has played 11 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 579 runs each in both formats.

The 23-year-old, who rose to fame during the U-19 World Cup in 2019, had a brilliant campaign in the Indian Premier League earlier this year, where he helped his franchise Gujarat Titans in lifting the title.

