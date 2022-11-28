Right-handed batter Sanju Samson was once again benched from India's playing XI for the 2nd ODI against New Zealand and after the match got abandoned due to rain, skipper Shikhar Dhawan gave the reasoning that the management wanted to opt for a player who could also bowl a few overs, hence Deepak Hooda was preferred ahead of Samson. However, fans were not impressed, and for the entire day, there were calls for finding a way to regularly play Samson in the lineup.

In the first ODI against New Zealand, Samson scored 36 runs off 38 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Now, fans at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, showed support towards the Indian batter and the picture is now going viral on social media.

The official Twitter handle of Samson's IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, showed the picture of fans supporting the batter at the FIFA World Cup.

Everybody: Who are you supporting at the FIFA World Cup?



Us: pic.twitter.com/e66NRg78dh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 27, 2022

After the 2nd ODI was abandoned due to rain, India captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed the reason for the change, saying, "We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in."

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain. India were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs when rain interrupted the play to see the game eventually being abandoned.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The match was earlier reduced to 29-overs-per-side due to rain, but the next stoppage forced the match to end without a result.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the game.

India and New Zealand will square off in the third and final ODI on Wednesday in Christchurch. New Zealand currently lead the series 1-0.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup: Super Goalkeeper Makes Presence Felt During FIFA World Cup, See Video