The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain in Hamilton on Sunday. After facing a seven-wicket defeat in the first match on Friday, the visitors were looking to get on the winning track but the rain had other plans in store and the series currently stands 1-0 in favor of the Kiwis. The match was a stop-start affair and the game was eventually reduced to 29-overs-per-side. However, the final interruption of the game when Team India were 89/1 in 12.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Shubman Gill (45*) at the crease.

In both the ODIs, Gill was in good touch with the bat as he scored 50 and 45* runs respectively.

Speaking to Prime Video during the broadcast for the 2nd ODI, former India Coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on Shubman Gill's overall performance.

“His emphasis today was in the timing of the ball. Sometimes when you are out of your depth, you want to get on with it by trying to hit the ball hard. He was in good control with good footwork. It is great to watch him play. There is something regal about him. He is a quality player and he's going to be around for a long time(decade's time)," said Shastri.

"He has good work ethics, he trains hard, he's hungry and he loves this game. He will continue to play because his grooming is good, he is always grounded," he added.

Coming to the match, the fixture had been reduced to a 29-over match after a first weather disruption halted play for nearly four hours with India on 22-0 after 4.5 overs.

A further eight overs were bowled when play resumed before the rain sent the players back to the pavilion again and no more play was possible.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Friday's opening game in Auckland by seven wickets. The final match is in Christchurch on Wednesday. The streaming for the match will be available on Prime Video with coverage starting at 6 AM IST.

With AFP inputs

