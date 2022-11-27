The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain in Hamilton on Sunday. In the game, only 12.5 overs were possible with India's score reading 89/1. Team India were asked to bat first in the contest, and the rain first came down in the fifth over, and once the main resumed after almost three-and-a-half hours, the game was curtailed to 29 overs per side. However, rain once again played spoilsport, and the play had to be called off. For the 2nd ODI, India had made two changes to their playing XI as they brought in Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar in place of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur.

After the 2nd ODI was abandoned due to rain, India captain Shikhar Dhawan was asked why the side decided to make two changes to their playing XI.

"We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well, and in both directions," said Dhawan.

Further talking about the game, Dhawan said: " Not in our control, you just have to wait. We were waiting to get the game started, can't help it. Now looking forward to the 3rd game. I was quite surprised with the surface, I thought it would be seaming quite a bit, but it wasn't as much as the last match. It was good to bat on and to see Shubman perform this way was very encouraging."

"A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad," he added.

Talking about leading Team India, Dhawan said: "Damn exciting, makes me feel so young (laughs). No but seriously this is a good opportunity for the guys travelling so far, to see the way Shubman has batted and Umran's bowling, glad to see that transition. As a team we want to get our processes right, and put on a good performance in Christchurch. Hopefully we can win and enjoy ourselves."

India and New Zealand will square off in the third and final ODI on Wednesday in Christchurch. New Zealand currently lead the series 1-0.

