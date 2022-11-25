New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end then! A sedate start for India in Powerplay 1. They are 40 for 0 after it. On off, angling away. Dhawan lets it be.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Was that a chance? It is! That has been out down! This is fuller and outside off, Gill looks to go over cover but it flies off the outside edge. Goes towards third man. Ferguson runs in, dives forward and looks to take it inches above the ground but does not hang on. Good try but you would expect him to take it. A single in the end. A life for Gill.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Gill works it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one sails over the fence! Very smart shot. This is short and on off, Gill waits and then just helps it over the keeper and it flies over the third man fence for a biggie.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Gill works it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Gill guides it to point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Five from the over then! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Yes and no situation but no harm done! On the pads, Dhawan nudges it towards square leg and wants a run but is sent back.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! That has raced away. Really short boundary there, absolutely no chance for the fielder! Length and on off, this moves away. Dhawan looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge down towards third man. The fielder had no chane despite not being very far away from the ball.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length yet again and on off, Dhawan blocks it.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short, gets it to bounce nicely, Dhawan takes one hand off the handle and defends.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Gill opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Just the single from the over then! Excellent from Henry again! On off, Dhawan pushes it to cover.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length yet again and on off, Dhawan plays it late and right under his eyes.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Gill plays it late and towards third man for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Gill pushes it to covers.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short, changes the length, Gill initially looks to pull but then bails out.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Solid! On a length and around off, Gill blocks.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, Dhawan opens the face of the bat and guides it to point. Just the boundary from the over then.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Dhawan pushes it towards cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller again but this time on middle, Dhawan plays it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (0 Run) The tempter, fuller and well outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor delivery! It is short and on middle, sits up to be hit. This time Dhawan rocks back and hammers it through square leg for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) First real short ball of the game. Dhawan stands tall and defends.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He can't! Over the fence for the first biggie and India will hope that gets GIll going. On middle, he whips it down the ground and over the long on fence. Short boundaries there and Gill clears it easily.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Gill lets the ball come to him and plays it to point. Can he end the over well now?
5.4 overs (0 Run) Continues to land it on a length and on off, Gill pushes it to mid off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A little straighter this time, Dhawan works it to mid on and gets to the other end.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Henry again! Dhawan too played that well. This lands on off and then moves away. Dhawan looks to defend but is beaten again. The good thing by Dhawan was, he did not reach out for it. He kept the ball close to his body.
5.1 overs (0 Run) That is a top nut! This lands around off, it pitches and then moves away. Dhawan is beaten as he tries to defend. Henry has been excellent so far.
