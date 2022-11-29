Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India would look to level the three-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Wednesday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The visitors lost the opening ODI by seven wickets while the second was abandoned due to rain. For the 2nd ODI, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar were preferred ahead of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur, and it now needs to be seen, whether the management persist with the same combination or not. For the third ODI, there is some forecast for rain, so it might prompt India to change their combination a bit.

When will India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 30.

Where will India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will start at 7 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

