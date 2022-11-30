Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Drizzle In Christchurch Ahead Of India-New Zealand Match
IND vs NZ LIVE, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India look to level the three-match series against New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates:Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India would look to level the three-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Wednesday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The visitors lost the opening ODI by seven wickets while the second was abandoned due to rain. For the 2nd ODI, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar were given the nod ahead of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur, and it now needs to be seen, whether the management persist with the same combination or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 3rd ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch -
3rd ODI, India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Nov 30, 2022
NZ
IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- 06:26 (IST)IND vs NZ Live: Drizzle in Christchurch!Okay, folks, this is not a good news to start with! There is a drizzle in Christchurch ahead of the India vs New Zealand third ODI. The toss is likely to be delayed.
- 06:06 (IST)IND vs NZ Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to this space. India play New Zealand in the third and final ODI between the sides in Christchurch today. You will get all the match related updates here. Stay connected!
