Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the 1st Test of the two-match series on Wednesday in Perth, Australia had announced their playing XI on Tuesday and there is no place for Scott Boland in the lineup. This series is a part of the World Test Championship so crucial points are at stake for both Australia and West Indies. It would be interesting to see what combination West Indies goes in with. (LIVE SCORECARD)



