Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the 1st Test of the two-match series on Wednesday in Perth, Australia had announced their playing XI on Tuesday and there is no place for Scott Boland in the lineup. This series is a part of the World Test Championship so crucial points are at stake for both Australia and West Indies. It would be interesting to see what combination West Indies goes in with. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, West Indies in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2022, Nov 30, 2022
Day 1 | Match yet to begin
AUS
0/0 (0.0)
WI
Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
AUS 80%
Draw 8%
WI 12%
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
West Indies, on the other hand, have a tough task on their hands but they too have taken some positive steps in the recent past under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite. The bowling unit surely has the quality with the likes of Kemar Roach, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph to exploit the pace and bounce that they will get here at Perth. However, a lot will depend on how their batters go about their business and once again their skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will be a key asset for them. Kyle Mayers is also a player to watch out for with his all-round skills and let’s see how things pan out on the opening day of this first Test match. The first session as always will be crucial for both sides and let’s see who wins the psychological battle by winning the toss. Stay tuned for more updates.
The hosts, Australia have been pretty dominant in Test cricket since Pat Cummins has taken over the leadership role. The star bowler has led the team with utmost distinction and the best quality of this Aussie team is that all of them know exactly the role team expects them to play in the Test arena. Also, Australia have already declared their XI for this game and as expected all usual suspects will be on the field to reaffirm the dominance Australia have on their home soil. Expect Australia to start the series with a bang!
Hello and a very warm welcome folks! It is time for the purest form of the game to take centrestage as we get ready for the first Test match of this two-match Test series between Australia and West Indies. It has been a while since we have witnessed some classical red-ball international cricket and let’s hope that this series provides us with all the ebbs and flows for which Test cricket is known for.
... MATCH DAY …
After a plethora of white-ball cricket recently it is time to switch our attention to the longest format of the game as West Indies are ready to take on Australia in a two-match Test series. The curtain-raiser of this series will take place in the Perth Stadium. In terms of weather, the chances of rain are really slim, just an ideal time for some riveting Test cricket. The hosts seem to be a formidable side in front of a team who had a dismal outing during the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Aussies themselves could not seal a spot in the semi-finals and would hope to start their summer on a positive note. Pat Cummins has announced the playing XI for the first Test match. Things look to be solid for Australia with the blade with David Warner and Usman Khawaja hoping to continue their good work at the top-order. Also, Steven Smith seems to be in a much better place as a player since he has tweaked his technique for his betterment. Smith is confident now to play more on the back foot and also deal with the short balls coming his way. With the ball Australia have a great mix of variety in their bowling attack. The seamers like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be hoping to make the most of the assistance on offer. It won't be surprising to see the GOAT, Nathan Lyon get into the thick of action with his spin. On the other hand, it proves to be a stern test for West Indies, as the last time they visited Australia for a Test series was back in 2015-16. A lot has changed since then and the visitors themselves are in a transition phase. Comparatively, they don't have a batting line-up that can go toe-to-toe against the Aussies but their bowling department surely can. All the eyes on the West Indies seamers who can certainly feast on the bowling conditions on offer. Players like Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach are surely to watch out for. Also, Tagenarine Chanderpaul looks to be a great addition to the side and could well be in contention of making his Test debut against the mighty Aussies. Will Australia start their summer on a high? Or will West Indies grab some crucial points with the World Test Championship getting closer? No matter what happens, it will surely be an entertaining encounter. See you then!