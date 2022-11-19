After the series opener was washed out without a ball being bowled, Team India and New Zealand will square off in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The 2nd T20I is also likely to witness the return of Umran Malik and Sanju Samson in the T20I squad but eyes will be on captain Hardik Pandya, who will lead the team for the first time since the Ireland tour earlier this year. However, India face selection dilemma as far as the team combination is concerned.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 20.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will start at 12 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

