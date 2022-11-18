After having a heartbreaking end to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, Team India is all set to face New Zealand in a white-ball series, starting from Friday. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian side in the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will be the skipper during the ODIs. With Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad, the series will mark the international return of IPL 2022 star Umran Malik, who played his last T20I match against England in July. Apart from this, batter Shubman Gill has been named in the T20I squad and is likely to make his shortest format debut.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed the selectors for picking up Gill in the T20I squad and stated that the 23-year old batter has been in a "class form".

"He is has been in class form over the last 5-6 months. He played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' IPL triumph. He has scored a lot of runs, and averages between 50-60 in first-class cricket. During this tour, all the eyes will be on Shubman Gill. He only played in ODIs earlier but the selectors did the right thing to call him to the T20I side," Kaif said during a discussion on Sportskeeda.

Gill has played 12 ODI matches and scored 579 runs, ever-since his debut in 2019. He smashed his maiden international century against Zimbabwe during a three-match ODI series in August. In Test, the right-handed batter has played 11 matches and scored 579 runs.

Apart from this, Gill made his debut in the County Cricket from Glamorgan, where he struck maiden ton against the Sussex.

