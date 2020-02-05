 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Shows Lightning-Fast Speed To Run Out Henry Nicholls. Watch Video

Updated: 05 February 2020 15:24 IST

Virat Kohli's sprawling effort to run out Henry Nicholls during the first ODI was testament to his fitness and speed.

Virat Kohli ran Henry Nicholl out in a flash. © Twitter

Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning run-out to send an in-form Henry Nicholls packing in the first ODI between New Zealand and India in Hamilton on Wednesday. Ross Taylor was on strike against Jasprit Bumrah and he missed a slower delivery that rolled off his pads on to the off side. The New Zealand batsmen took off for a quick single, but Kohli was alert to it. Running in from cover at lightning speed, Kohli dived to pick up the ball and flick it on to the stumps in one motion, beating Nicholls' desperate dive.

Watch Kohli's piece of brilliance here:

"Goosebumps," a user tweeted.

"This will be the most watched video of the day," tweeted another user along with a video of the incident.

"What A Run Out By Virat Kohli. We almost saw Johnty Rhodes," tweeted another.

Kohli earlier scored a half-century as India put 347 on the board. Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden ODI century while KL Rahul played yet another dashing knock in a finisher's role.

New Zealand started well in their chase but lost Martin Guptill in the 16th over and then debutant Tom Blundell in the 20th.

Nicholls was looking dangerous when Kohli ran him out as he departed for 78 off 82 balls.

New Zealand were 293/3 at the time of writing, on the back of Taylor's 51st ODI half-century as well as a fifty from stand-in captain Tom Latham.

New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI Virat Kohli Henry Michael Nicholls India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli ran in from cover to effect a brilliant run-out
  • He dived to grab the ball and flick it on to the stumps in one action
  • Henry Nicholls had to depart for 78 off 82
