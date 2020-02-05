 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Updated:05 February 2020 07:57 IST

Live Score, NZ vs IND 1st ODI: Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will make their ODI debuts for India in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

NZ vs IND ODI Live Cricket Score: India are favourites going into the three-match ODI series. © Instagram

As India take on New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the first of three ODIs, all eyes will be on India's brand new white-ball opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. With captain Virat Kohli confirming that KL Rahul will be playing in the middle order, it means that Agarwal - who was called up to the team as Rohit's replacement - will make his ODI debut along with the young Shaw. New Zealand are also without their talismanic captain Kane Williamson, who is nursing a shoulder injury. Stand-in captain Tom Latham said that while Williamson's absence is a big blow for New Zealand, it also provides an opportunity for other players to step up - a view mirrored by Kohli, who feels the T20 World Cup year can be used to experiment with the ODI side. India will be looking to carry their momentum from the T20I series, which they won 5-0, into the 50-over format as well, and will be banking on the experience of Virat Kohli and the in-form KL Rahul as well as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. New Zealand have a different squad than the one that played the shortest format and Latham hopes that the fresh faces can help the hosts put up better performances in the ODIs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Cricket Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st ODI, straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton:

  • 07:57 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Four!

    Hamish Bennett missed his line again and drifted down the leg side as Mayank Agarwal flicked it past the square-leg fielder to collect another boundary.
  • 07:55 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Cover drive from Mayank Agarwal!

    Mayank Agarwal drives it through the cover region to pick up his second boundary of the match.
  • 07:55 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Mayank Agarwal survives!

    The replays confirm that the ball would've just clipped the top of the stumps as Mayank Agarwal survives while New Zealand keep their review.
  • 07:53 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    New Zealand opt for review!

    Huge appeal from Tim Southee for LBW against Mayank Agarwal and the on-field umpire has given it not out. New Zealand go for a review.
  • 07:50 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Four!

    Bennett overcompensates and bowled that one too wide as Prithvi Shaw plays a square drive to end the fourth over. India are going at above 5 runs per over.
  • 07:49 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Four!

    Hamish Bennett drifted on the pads of Prithvi Shaw and he flicks it away towards the square-leg fence for a four.
  • 07:42 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Four!

    Mayank Agarwal hits Tim Southee straight down the ground to pick up the first boundary off the match.
  • 07:41 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark!

    Mayank Agarwal gets a short one too and he is away with a couple towards the point region. India are 6 for no loss after two.
  • 07:39 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Prithvi Shaw gets off the mark!

    Short ball from Hamish Bennett and Prithvi Shaw punched it away towards the cover region for a couple. The outfield looks slow as Tim Southee chased it down comfortably.
  • 07:38 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    First runs on the board!

    India are away in the first ODI via a leg bye.
  • 07:35 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Maiden over!

    Tim Southee starts off with a maiden over. He troubled Prithvi Shaw on a couple of occasions there.
  • 07:31 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw walk out to bat!

    The new opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw make their way to the middle. Tim Southee to start the proceedings for New Zealand.
  • 07:14 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    New Zealand's XI!

    Tom Latham will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

    New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.
  • 07:10 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    India's playing XI!

    India are going in with three pacers and two spinners.


    India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (W), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
  • 07:03 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    New Zealand opt to bowl!

    New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and he has opted to bowl against India.
  • 07:01 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    We are minutes away from toss!

    We are minutes away from the all-important toss.
  • 06:52 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Shaw and Agarwal set to make debut!

    Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to make their ODI debuts and Virat Kohli confirmed on Tuesday that the duo will open the innings for the visitors.
  • 06:50 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between New Zealand and India. 
    Comments
