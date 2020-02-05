As India take on New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the first of three ODIs, all eyes will be on India's brand new white-ball opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. With captain Virat Kohli confirming that KL Rahul will be playing in the middle order, it means that Agarwal - who was called up to the team as Rohit's replacement - will make his ODI debut along with the young Shaw. New Zealand are also without their talismanic captain Kane Williamson, who is nursing a shoulder injury. Stand-in captain Tom Latham said that while Williamson's absence is a big blow for New Zealand, it also provides an opportunity for other players to step up - a view mirrored by Kohli, who feels the T20 World Cup year can be used to experiment with the ODI side. India will be looking to carry their momentum from the T20I series, which they won 5-0, into the 50-over format as well, and will be banking on the experience of Virat Kohli and the in-form KL Rahul as well as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. New Zealand have a different squad than the one that played the shortest format and Latham hopes that the fresh faces can help the hosts put up better performances in the ODIs. (LIVE SCORECARD)