 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Shreyas Iyer Smashes Maiden Hundred In 1st ODI Against New Zealand

Updated: 05 February 2020 11:41 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Shreyas Iyer capitalised on a brilliant start and established a century stand with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket.

Shreyas Iyer Smashes Maiden Hundred In 1st ODI Against New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer scored 11 boundaries and a six to complete hundred off 101 balls. © AFP

Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden century for India during the first One-day International of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Seddon Park on Wednesday. He smashed 11 boundaries and a six to reach the magical triple figure off 101 balls. The 25-year-old Mumbai batsman was later dismissed by Tim Southee for 103 runs. Shreyas Iyer capitalised on a brilliant start and established a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. After completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20 Internationals, India were asked to bat in the ODI series opener in Hamilton.

India rode on Iyer's century, Rahul's unbeaten knock of 88, captain Virat Kohli's half-century and late fireworks by Kedar Jadhav to post a mammoth 347/4 in 50 overs.

Iyer had scored 153 runs runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, including a half-century in the opening match.

Earlier, openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal made debuts in the ODI cricket but they were sent back to pavilion inside nine overs. Shaw scored 20, while Agarwal contributed with 32 runs including six boundaries.

Fast bowler Tim Southee, who captained New Zealand in last two T20Is against India, claimed two wickets in the 1st ODI, but conceded 85 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme and Ish Sodhi claimed a wicket each for New Zealand.

New Zealand are playing their first ODI match since their World Cup 2019 final loss to England at Lord's.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Shreyas Iyer Cricket New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden century for India
  • He reached the triple figures during the first ODI against New Zealand
  • Iyer stitched a century stand with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer Celebrate India
Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer Celebrate India's T20I Series Win With "Victory Dance". Watch
Watch: Guess The Mystery Man In Yuzvendra Chahal
Watch: Guess The Mystery Man In Yuzvendra Chahal's Tik Tok Dance Video
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set Good Example For Youngsters In Team India: Shreyas Iyer
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set Good Example For Youngsters In Team India: Shreyas Iyer
NZ vs IND: Clinical India Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets In 2nd T20I To Take 2-0 Series Lead
NZ vs IND: Clinical India Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets In 2nd T20I To Take 2-0 Series Lead
New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.