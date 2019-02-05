 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

"He's Our No.1 Overseas Spinner": Ravi Shastri Prefers Kuldeep Yadav Over Ravichandran Ashwin

Updated: 05 February 2019 15:48 IST

Kuldeep Yadav is now preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja by India coach Ravi Shastri.

"He
India's T20I challenge vs New Zealand begins February 6. © File Photo/PTI

Kuldeep Yadav has impressed everyone with his fine bowling performances and Team India coach Ravi Shastri is certainly one of the admirers. Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul in the Sydney Test has compelled Ravi Shastri to think highly of the left-arm bowler. In an interview with Cricbuzz, Shastri said Kuldeep is way ahead of veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and will be India's frontline spinner on foreign soil. "Already! He plays overseas Test cricket and he gets five wickets, so he becomes our primary overseas spinner. Going ahead, if we have to play one spinner, he is the one we will pick."

"There is a time for everyone (referring to Ashwin's poor fitness record in 2018). But now Kuldeep is our frontline number one overseas spinner," he added.

Australian batsmen have, so far, failed to read him since his debut nearly two years ago. "I was very impressed with the way Kuldeep bowled in Sydney. Even in Test cricket, it is going to be the age of wrist spin, especially in overseas Test cricket. The way he bowled in Sydney, he becomes our number one spinner in overseas Test cricket," Shastri said.

Going ahead, India and New Zealand will square off in a three-match T20I series, which starts February 6 in Wellington. India are high on confidence after having beaten the hosts in the five-match ODI series 4-1.

Rohit Sharma will be India's stand-in captain as Virat Kohli has been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the last two ODIs and the entire T20I series.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Kuldeep Hooda Kuldeep Yadav Ravi Shastri New Zealand vs India Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • There is a time for everyone, says Ravi Shastri
  • Australian batsmen have, so far, failed to read Kuldeep Yadav
  • India next play a three-match T20I series vs New Zealand
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is A "Perfect Gentleman" Off The Field, Vouches Ravi Shastri
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is A "Perfect Gentleman" Off The Field, Vouches Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Receive Honorary Membership Of Sydney Cricket Ground
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Receive Honorary Membership Of Sydney Cricket Ground
Virat Kohli Ensured That India Tactically Outsmart Australia, Says Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli Ensured That India Tactically Outsmart Australia, Says Ravi Shastri
"We Learnt From Our Mistakes": Ravi Shastri On India
"We Learnt From Our Mistakes": Ravi Shastri On India's Historic Win In Australia
Virat Kohli A Fantastic Captain, Says Mitchell Starc
Virat Kohli A Fantastic Captain, Says Mitchell Starc
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.