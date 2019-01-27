India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The Indian cricket team is on a four-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals (ODI) and will look continue its good form against an under-performing New Zealand in the third game of the five-match ODI series on Monday. India won the final two ODIs against Australia and have won the opening two ODIs vs hosts New Zealand. A win on Monday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will help India seal the series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. The Kiwis will be raring to make an impression against the No.2-ranked ODI team in the world and keep the series alive. The focus will not only be on India winning the series, but also on Hardik Pandya and whether or not he will immediately be included in the playing XI. Pandya was suspended after his comments on a popular TV chat show drew a lot of criticism from all quarters.

When is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played on January 28, 2019.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)