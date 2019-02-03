 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

India Crush New Zealand By 35 Runs In Wellington, Win ODI Series 4-1

Updated: 03 February 2019 15:13 IST

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for India with 90 runs, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as New Zealand were convincingly beaten in the fifth ODI.

Kedar Jadhav claimed a wicket and contributed with 34 runs. © AFP

India outclassed New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth and final One Day International at the Westpac Stadium to clinch the five-match series 4-1 on Sunday. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 217 in 44.1 overs. James Neesham top-scored for the hosts with 44 runs off 32 balls. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu anchored Indian innings after early blows to help the visitors post 252, after opting to bat, in Wellington. India had won the three consecutive ODIs in Napier and Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand registered a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.

Rayudu, under pressure to prove he is India's best number four option for the World Cup, came in at 12 for two and compiled his 10th half-century in a 113-ball stand for 90. 

For the second game in a row, India's top order failed to fire and they were four for 17 in the seventh over before Vijay Shankar joined Rayudu to put on 98 for the fifth-wicket.

A mix-up saw Shankar depart for 45 after he called wait and Rayudu took off.

The batsman responded late and was well short of the crease when Colin Munro threw down the stumps. 

Rayudu, dropped by Trent Boult on 60, had eight fours and four sixes in his innings and a century in his sights when he was caught off Matt Henry, New Zealand's most successful bowler. 

When stand-in captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat he said India would have to be cautious through the early overs before opening up. 

But their attempts at restraint counted for little and after 10 overs they were four for 22 runs, a considerably worse performance than the previous match when they were three for 33. 

Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had only eight runs on the board at the start of the fifth over when Henry produced a ball that swung away late, bowling the captain for two. 

In quick succession Boult removed Dhawan (six), Henry saw off Shubman Gill for seven and MS Dhoni was bowled by Boult for one.

Henry bowled his first seven overs straight and had two for 11 and came back to take two more wickets and finish with four for 35. 

Boult took three for 39 while Hardik Pandya provided late fireworks for India with 45 off 22 deliveries.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • India outclassed New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth ODI
  • Ambati Rayudu scored 90 runs to power India to a respectable total
  • Shankar and Rayudu established a 98-run stand for the fifth-wicket
