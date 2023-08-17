One of the most-awaited comeback in Indian cricket will happen on Friday when Indian cricket team plays Ireland. The spearhead of Indian pace attack - Jasprit Bumrah would be back with the 'Men in Blue' after a gap of 326 days. The last time Bumrah played an international game was back in September 2022 - 3rd T20I against Australia, where he bowled his most expensive spell in T20Is conceding 50 runs in 4 overs. Bumrah would be all set to lead the Indian side in the absence of other senior players; he previously led India in a Test match against England at Birmingham in 2022.

"When injury takes time to heal, it can be frustrating. Instead of having self doubt, I was thinking how to get fit and make a comeback. It is important to give the body time and respect. I never took it as a dark phase and thought my career could be over. I was looking for solutions and when solutions came I was feeling good," Bumrah said a day ahead of India's first T20I against Ireland.

"When you are facing an injury you are trying to solve that problem, not what the world is saying. I wanted to recuperate. You learn to enjoy the game a lot more. I looked it as an off season. So I got to spend time with family. So was looking at the positives. At the same time, I missed being away from action." Interactions with visiting teammates also kept him in good spirits."

He said that time was needed for an injury to heal. "I met a lot of players at NCA. Sometimes things are not in your control. The body needs time to recover and you need to respect, " he said.

"When you come back you have the hunger. When you are playing continuous cricket you don't know what an off season looks like. In this phase, as long as my physical restrictions were over I wanted to work on my fitness and bowling. I was following how the team was doing and (it) was good to meet the players."

