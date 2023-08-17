India's tour of Ireland kickstarts on August 18, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the Indian team in a 3-match T20I series. With most of the senior players rested, especially keeping the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in mind, the series offers several Indian youngsters an opportunity to showcase their skills and stake claim for a regular spot in the team. Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are absent from the team, hence, Bumrah will be leading the troops in the shortest-format assignment.

While Bumrah will be in the spotlight, hoping to impress and seal a spot in India's Asia Cup squad, which will be announced in the coming days, the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, etc. will be eager to make the opportunity count.

India tour of Ireland 2023 Schedule

Ireland vs India, 1st T20: August 18, 2023, Friday, at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: August 20, 2023, Sunday at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST Ireland vs India, 3rd T20: August 23, 2023, Wednesday at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST

India's squad:Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad:Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

The live streaming for the 3-match T20I series will be available on Jio Cinema app. The match will be aired live on Sports 18 on TV.