India and Ireland will square off in the first T20I of the two-match series on Sunday and it would be interesting to see how Hardik Pandya dons the captaincy hat and marshals his troops. This would be the first time that Hardik would be leading Team India and it also needs to be seen whether the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get game time. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are expected to be in the playing XI and Ireland would have a real challenge at their hands. The hosts are being led by Andrew Balbirnie, however the biggest eyeballs would be on Paul Stirling as he has the knack of changing the game.

When will the Ireland vs India, 1st T20I be played?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, June 26.

Where will be Ireland vs India, 1st T20I be played?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20I will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What time will be Ireland vs India, 1st T20I start?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20I will start at 9 PM IST, with toss to take place at 8:30 PM.

Which channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 1st T20I?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the streaming for Ireland vs India, 1st T20I be available?

Promoted

The streaming for the Ireland vs India, 1st T20I will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)