Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a light-hearted moment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma ahead of their IPL 2026 match on Friday. The duo shared friendly banter after Jitesh teased Vaibhav about his bat. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Jitesh held the 15-year-old star's cricket bat and cheekily thanked him. The youngster quickly answered - “Arey bhai ohh, aap kyu kar rahein ho?” (Hey brother, why are you doing this?). Vaibhav went on to have a brief chat with RR team manager Romi Bhinder as he said - “Maine inko ek trick samjhayi, yeh trick mere upar aazma rahe hain. Inke team mein itne batters hai, unse nahi le rahe,” (I taught him a trick, and now he's trying it on me. There are so many batters in his team, but he's not taking it from them).

Jitesh continued to playfully tease him as he said - “Kyu maangu yaar, kya maanga, ek ko bhi puch ke bata maine maanga toh,” (Why should I ask, what have I even asked for? Tell me if I've asked anyone else).

First time ever: Vaibhav offers to give his bat!pic.twitter.com/y5pBnpEri3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2026

Sooryavanshi quickly replied - “Apko maine bola than na, IPL ke baad main de dunga. phir bhi apko zid hain ke abhi hi chaiye aapko,” (I had told you I'll give it to you after the IPL, but you're still insisting that you want it right now).

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals made a change to their XI with Brijesh Sharma coming in for Tushar Deshpande, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru bolstered their pace attack by bringing back Josh Hazlewood in place of Jacob Duffy, adding experience and control to their bowling lineup.

Riyan Parag said the pitch was expected to be dry, but rain could leave early moisture, while stressing that his side has been clinical and focused on playing strategic cricket as planned before the tournament. Parag also noted he is content having less to do personally as long as the openers continue their strong form at the top.

"We are going to be bowling first. It was supposed to be a dry wicket, but it has been raining, and there will be some moisture on this pitch. We would like to extract the most from the pitch,” said RR captain Parag.

Rajat Patidar said the strong crowd support is making it feel like a home game for his side, while confirming that Duffy has missed out with Josh Hazlewood coming into the lineup, describing him as an experienced addition. However, just as he spoke, rain returned to interrupt proceedings, halting momentum after it seemed the weather had cleared.

“This is the first away game. Thanks to everyone. You are making us feel that it is a home crowd. We all love you. Unfortunately, Duffy misses out on this game. Josh Hazlewood is in the team in place of Duffy. Duffy also bowled brilliantly in the last two games. We know Josh is an experienced player. His presence will definitely put us in a good frame of mind,” said RCB captain Patidar.

(With agency inputs)

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