Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to third spot in the IPL 2026 points table after a terrific win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Riding on half-centuries from skipper Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, a dominant RCB pummelled Mumbai Indians into submission, registering a comprehensive 18-run victory in their Indian Premier League contest. The top-order troika of Salt (78), Kohli (50) and Patidar (53), along with Tim David's 16-ball 34 not out, guided RCB to a mammoth total of 240 for four, to which the star-studded Mumbai Indians responded with 222 for five.

MI had impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford to thank for averting a heavier defeat, as his late and valiant 31-ball 71 not out, featuring a flurry of nine sixes, reduced the margin significantly.

Skipper Hardik Pandya struck a brisk 22-ball 40, but neither he nor the others could truly impose themselves on a contest that stretched well beyond regulation time.

Chasing 241, a top-heavy MI endured an underwhelming powerplay, managing just 62 runs while also losing Rohit Sharma (19, retired hurt) to a right hamstring injury by its end.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav replacing Rohit, MI were unable to generate the launch pad required to chase down the massive target. Ryan Rickelton (37 off 22 balls) provided a decent start, but twin strikes in the eighth over by Suyash Sharma (2/47) left MI reeling.

Rickelton was undone by extra bounce, top-edging a catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at short third man, while Tilak Varma (1) suffered yet another failure, much to the hosts' dismay.

Attempting a sweep off the penultimate delivery, Tilak merely offered catching practice to Jacob Duffy at short fine leg.

Hardik and Suryakumar then attempted to rebuild, but there was no sustained counter-attack. On a benign surface, MI failed to hit a single six between overs 8 and 13, and despite a brief flurry of fours from Hardik, support from the other end was lacking.

Suryakumar's trademark sweep off Krunal Pandya ballooned into the air, with Rasikh Dar showing fine judgment to complete a regulation catch at deep backward square leg.

Krunal was the pick of the RCB bowlers, returning figures of 4-0-26-1. He mixed his lengths well, occasionally slipping in a quick short ball that the batters were content to leave alone - and MI were no exception.

The fate of the contest was sealed when Hardik perished to Duffy, miscued a shot that was safely taken by Romario Shepherd at deep third man.

Earlier, half-centuries from Kohli, Salt and Patidar provided the impetus as RCB piled up 240 for four. Salt and Kohli added 120 runs for the opening wicket, while Patidar and David supplied the finishing touches with rapid knocks in the second half of the innings to put the defending champions in a commanding position.

The innings began with Kohli whipping a spectacular flick off the pads to send Trent Boult over deep square leg for a flat six. While Kohli kept rotating the strike and picking up the odd boundary, it was Salt who took charge of accelerating the scoring rate.

The Englishman made room early on to pierce fast bowlers Boult and Hardik Pandya for boundaries. Boult was disdainfully pulled into the stands for a six, while Mitchell Santner endured further punishment as Salt smashed him for three consecutive sixes after the New Zealand captain erred in length.

RCB's blistering start - with 50 coming up in just 4.2 overs - forced MI to bring back a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah for a second over in the powerplay, an unusual move.

Salt then tore into leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the eighth over with three consecutive fours, while Kohli targeted Santner's next over for two more boundaries.

In search of a breakthrough, MI finally turned to Shardul Thakur, who had Salt caught by Hardik at cover, ending the 120-run opening stand.

Aided by some ordinary bowling, Patidar threatened to eclipse the IPL record for the fastest half-century, before eventually bringing it up off just 17 balls.

He began by lifting Shardul over cover for a four and then cashed in on poor lengths from Markande, dispatching the leg-spinner for three successive sixes. In no time, Patidar had raced to 34 off just nine balls.

Salt's early assault, followed by Patidar's blistering 53 off 20 balls in the middle overs, allowed Kohli to anchor the innings and bring up his half-century, before he fell for a 37-ball 50 in the 15th over

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