Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was over the moon as his team restricted Rajasthan Royals to a below-par total of 159/6 in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday. LSG's pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav bagged two wickets each to spark an RR batting collapse at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. After almost every dismissal, an animated Goenka was spotted thanking God and seeking blessings for his team. Fans on social media were quick to praise Goenka's visible passion and emotional investment in the game.

Never seen any owner this passionate for a cricket team. Sanjiv Goenka celebrates and thanks God after every damn wicket. pic.twitter.com/8gn21jxZAe — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 22, 2026

Very emotional moment for Sir Sanjiv Goenka right now. #LSGvsRR pic.twitter.com/eYjKZJj99y — Barca man (@TechnoG17290786) April 22, 2026

Despite another brilliant show from the LSG bowlers, the Rishabh Pant-led side suffered its fourth straight loss of the tournament.

Chasing 160 on a difficult track, LSG were bowled out for 119 after three of their top four batters-Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, and Aiden Markram-were dismissed for ducks.

The victory, on the other hand, propelled RR to the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for RR with an unbeaten 43, guiding his team to a challenging total on a tricky pitch. He also claimed the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran to break a dangerous partnership with Mitchell Marsh, effectively stalling LSG's recovery.

Marsh and Pooran steadied LSG's innings, adding a vital 43-run stand for the fourth wicket, before Ravindra Jadeja removed Pooran for 22

For RR, Jofra Archer was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20 while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma bagged two wickets each.

Marsh was the lone warrior for LSG, as he made a fighting half-century (55 off 41 balls); the rest of the Lucknow batters struggled to score runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

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