Lucknow Super Giants batter Josh Inglis scripted history after slamming a 17-ball half-century during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Sunday. It was a stunning knock from the Australian cricket team star as he took the CSK bowlers to the cleaners. As a result, Inglis became the first cricketer ever to score a IPL half-century in 17 balls or lower at the venue. He was ultimately dismissed by Jamie Overton after scoring 85 off 33 deliveries. When it comes to CSK, the record belonged to Sam Billings who scored a fifty off 21 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2018.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.

"We're going to bowl first. The simple reason, the wicket has been covered for a while and there was a rain around as well, so nothing special. (Does the pitch play differently in day matches?) Yes, it does play differently. The other day game I thought it played too much differently than what we had expected. But I think our job is to adapt quickly as possible and try and do the rest. Bowling first, we will try and assess the couple of overs and then after that look to restrict them as soon as possible."

"(Mood in the dressing room) Yes, it's pretty much positive how the last 7-8 games have gone for us. To turn it around after the first three games that we lost, it's a commendable effort from everyone. It is just that everyone is really positive. Everyone is really eager to turn it around and just try and keep it just as simple as possible. We are playing with the same team," Gaikwad said at the toss.

Chennai Super Kings, who occupy the sixth spot after 10 games, retained the same team from the last match.

Virtually out of play-off race, bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants made two changes, bringing in Josh Inglis and Avesh Khan.

Teams: CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

LSG: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi and Prince Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)

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