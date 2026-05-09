Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya has finally broken his silence on the viral video that appeared to show Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran grabbing him by the collar. The incident traces back to the IPL 2026 clash between the two sides on Thursday, during which Krunal and Pooran were involved in a brief verbal exchange while LSG were batting. Following the match-where LSG defeated RCB by nine runs (DLS method)-a video began circulating on social media showing Pooran making animated gestures towards Krunal, including briefly holding his collar.

However, the interaction appeared to be more friendly than hostile, as it ended with both players shaking hands.

As the clip sparked widespread debate among fans, Krunal put an end to the speculation by sharing a picture with Pooran on Instagram, making it clear that there was no bad blood between the two players.

"No lafda (no trouble), only love Congrats to my bro @nicholaspooran on completing 100 IPL games. Proud of you, brother, many more to come. Btw, how was the bouncer ?" he wrote on Instagram.

Pooran also commented on the post, "Only love here guys. One of my best Mates."

Talking about the match, Mitchell Marsh smashed a blistering century while Prince Yadav dazzled with the ball as LSG kept themselves alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race with a nervy nine-run DLS win over RCB in their rain-curtailed clash.

With as many as three rain interruptions causing close to an hour's delay, the contest was eventually reduced to 19 overs per side.

The win helped LSG snap a six-match losing streak while also handing them their first victory at home this season.

"It was a good game for us for sure. For the whole team it means a lot. We have been trying lot of things. Coming to the same page means a lot for us. It's been a tough season but sometimes you have to go through the grind. Definitely we were trying to put together a perfect game where batting and bowling comes together. There has been some good luck and some bad luck but really happy to get a win," said LSG skipper Rishabh Pant after the win.

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