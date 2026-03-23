Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. After missing out on the playoffs for two consecutive seasons-including a last-place finish in 2025-CSK are determined to deliver a strong performance this year. In preparation for the season, the franchise added several new faces during the mini-auction, including domestic talents Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both purchased for a massive sum of Rs 14.2 crore each.

Recently, CSK took to their social media and shared a video from one of their training sessions, featuring Prashant Veer practicing in the nets. The highlight of the clip was the presence of CSK legend MS Dhoni, who was closely observing the young batter's shots and applauding his efforts.

The video begins with Veer executing a superb shot through the off side, prompting Dhoni to exclaim, "Shot!" On the next delivery, Veer played an impressive scoop, to which Dhoni responded with a boundary gesture. Finally, Veer unleashed a powerful straight drive, and Dhoni once again praised him with an enthusiastic "Shotttttt!"

Earlier, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has said that coping with pressure is the defining challenge for young cricketers entering the IPL, especially for those carrying hefty price tags.

"The biggest thing is how you handle pressure. The IPL is a tournament where you can be a hero one day, and fade away the next. We've seen so many players who earn huge money at an auction, but then don't perform the following season and don't even get picked again. I would want to see how a player like Prashant Veer, who has been paid in upwards of Rs 14 crore, performs under pressure when given an opportunity.

"Especially in the last four overs, whether he is batting or bowling, when a breakthrough is needed and he is being attacked from both ends, how does he respond in that moment?" said Pathan on JioStar.

(With IANS Inputs)