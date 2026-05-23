Arjun Tendulkar had an eventful first outing for his new IPL outfit Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings. It was the all-rounder's new beginning in the IPL. Arjun, who is the son of Sachin Tendulkar, came on late in the innings and scored five runs. He bowled an economical first over where he gave away just four runs. It could have been even better had LSG captain Rishabh Pant taken a catch behind the stumps.

Pant was furious with himself after he let go of a tough chance in the seventh over of the innings. It was a short delivery around leg, as Prabhsimran rushed into the pull shot. The ball went off the glove to the left of Pant, who leapt across and got both gloves to it, but the ball slipped out. Prabhsimran went on to score 69 off 39 balls.

Pant was frustrated, as was Tendulkar.

Josh Inglis made a typically punishing 72, guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a handy 196 for six against Punjab Kings, who need to win this match to stay alive in the race to the IPL playoffs here on Saturday. Inglis and Pant (26, 21b) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated Super Giants recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over. Inglis 42-ball innings had two phases in it. The first part contained an opening over assault on Arshdeep Singh, four fours fetching the Aussie 16 runs. But then he left the stage for Ayush Badoni, who came to the crease after the early dismissal of Arshin Kulkarni, who opened in the place of Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran. Badoni took the centre stage in some style, making an 18-ball 43 and added 49 runs for the third wicket with Inglis. He creamed Azmatuallah Omarzai, the No.1 all rounder as per ICC rankings, for 24 runs in the fifth over, and the run glut included a sequence of 4,6,6,4. It helped LSG recover from the early departures of two top-order batters and end the power play at a rather fine 66 for two. But Badoni's daredevilry ended soon as Prabhsimran Singh effected a smart stumping off Yuzvendra Chahal, and DRS upheld its validity. However, Inglis woke up from his stupor with a slew of sparkling shots around the ground, and he started the second segment of his innings smashing a six, four and four in a row of Arshdeep. In all, Inglis milked Arshdeep for six fours and two sixes, extending the India left-arm pacer's lean season. It brought Pant and Inglis together. Pant, who was dropped on 18 by Shreyas Iyer at covers off Chahal, was not at his fluent best, but stayed there to give some valuable company to Inglis. The Aussie right-hander reached his fifty in 28 balls but lost the company of Pant, who fell to Chahal (2/25). Inglis eventually fell to part-timer Shahshank Singh, giving an easy catch to Shreyas, who had stationed himself at a more straight long-on position. Abdul Samad (37 not out, 20 balls) belted a couple of big hits but once Mukul Choudhary fell to Marco Jansen (2/33) cheaply, LSG's hopes of crossing 200 evaporated.

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