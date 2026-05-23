Ayush Badoni was in great form during Lucknow Super Giants' match against Punjab Kings. Playing a very uncharacteristic knock, the LSG No. 4 batter slammed 43 off just 18 balls. He hit three sixes and five fours, batting at a strike rate of 238.89. He looked primed for a well-earned half-century but was the victim of a rather smart stumping by Prabhsimran Singh. It happened in the seventh over by Yuzvendra Chahal. It was a flatter delivery by Chahal, and Badoni missed a cut shot. However, a momentary lapse in concentration saw him lift his leg. Prabhsimran waited for it and broke the stumps with his foot in the air. The commentator called the dismissal a 'schoolboy error'.

IPL 2026, 68th Match



- Excellent Innings from Ayush Badoni 43 ( 18 ) comes to an End as Prabhsimran Singh did a Good Stumping 🔥



Yuzi Chahal Strikes ! pic.twitter.com/hTvbdRtuRm — Aswin Dugout 🏏 (@M_Aswin100) May 23, 2026

Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and elected to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday evening. The Lucknow vs Punjab clash is being held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

A win for Lucknow would allow them to finish their IPL 2026 season on a positive note, while a loss for PBKS would eliminate them from the playoff race.

However, even a victory for the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS may not be enough to secure qualification, with Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals still in contention for the remaining spots.

Speaking at the toss, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said the wicket looked ideal for batting and hinted at a high-scoring contest, adding that LSG would have preferred to bowl first as well. He also confirmed two changes in the playing XI, bringing in Arjun Tendulkar and Arshin Kulkarni for the final league fixture.

"We would have bowled first as well. This wicket is good for cricket regardless of bowling or batting. This is one of the better batting wickets; it could be a high-scoring match. Two changes - Arjun and Arshin Kulkarni are in. It's been a tough season, but at the same time, there has been a lot of learning, both for the team and personally. I'd say sorry to the fans; they have come from all over UP. It's been tough going for us, but we'll give our 100% today," the LSG skipper said.

After winning the toss, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed two changes in the playing XI. "We will bowl first. Two changes - Marco and Vyshak are in. The feeling is exciting; I would say it's a good match for us. We have never been in this situation before, and the boys are waiting to do their best."

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