Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Jacob Bethell will return to England to tend to a left ring finger injury that he sustained while playing in IPL 2026. Bethell had an underwhelming season, scoring just 96 runs from seven matches at an average of 13 and at a strike rate of 124. “The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed that Royal Challengers Bangalore top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League,” stated a ECB release.

Bethell, who stepped in for injured compatriot Phil Salt at RCB, is a part of England's Test squad to face New Zealand in a home series, which starts on June 4.

Official Statement - Jacob Bethell



The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.



He will be fully... pic.twitter.com/ruEFdDPIqf — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 23, 2026

Salt has since then rejoined the Royal Challengers squad.

“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men's medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting on Thursday 4 June,” the release added.

Bethell returning back to England means that he will miss the IPL 2026 playoffs. RCB are set to play their Qualifier 1 game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, May 26, having finished the league stage in first position.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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