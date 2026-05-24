The last remaining spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs will be decided on Sunday. Riding on a solid 101* from captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings chased down a 197-run target against Lucknow Super Giants in 18 overs on Saturday. With the win, PBKS have now moved to 15 points in 14 matches and are currently stationed in fourth spot. LSG are currently last in the 10-team league table with 8 points from 14 matches (NRR -0.740). With PBKS' win, Delhi Capitals (12 points) are out of the playoff race as they can reach a maximum of 14 even if they win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final game on Sunday.

Here's how the playoff scenario looks right now with three teams - PBKS, Rajasthan Royals ans Kolkata Knight Riders - in contention:

Punjab Kings - 15 points in 14 matches, NRR +0.309

The Iyer-led side is currently fourth. They must now hope that Rajasthan Royals lose their last match against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Delhi Capitals. Even if KKR win, they must not do so by a very big margin so as not to cross PBKS' run rate.

Rajasthan Royals - 14 points in 13 games, NRR +0.083

For the Riyan Parag-led side, the equation is simple: win the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon and qualify for the playoffs as the fourth-best team. If this match is washed out, RR will be out of the race as their net run-rate is lower than PBKS.

Kolkata Knight Riders - 13 points from 13 games, NRR +0.011

KKR face DC in the last league-phase match. They must first hope that RR lose to MI. Then they must beat DC by a huge margin so as to overtake PBKS on net run rate.

Captain Shreyas Iyer struck his maiden IPL century to guide Punjab Kings to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants and break their six-game losing streak to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

In response to LSG's 196/6, Punjab hunted down the target in 18 overs, with Iyer unbeaten on 101 off 51 balls, studded with 11 fours and five sixes coming at a strike-rate of 198.04. Apart from wowing the crowd with his sublime timing, strong pick-up of deliveries and bottom-handed shots, Iyer also shared a crucial 140-run stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 69 off 39 balls.

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