Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026 on Saturday, and also took his first wicket of the tournament. Tendulkar bowled an inch-perfect yorker in his third over to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh, trapping him LBW. The left-arm pacer, however, did not celebrate it much, with LSG in a losing position. Tendulkar had a golden opportunity to dismiss Prabhsimran in his very first over, but LSG skipper Rishabh Pant squandered a simple catch.

When Tendulkar got Prabhsimran's wicket on the final ball of the 15th over, PBKS were already in the driving seat and on their way to victory, chasing a target of 197.

Tendulkar was not animated in his celebration, instead just exchanging high-fives with some of his teammates.

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar takes his first wicket of IPL 2026

The 26-year-old was one of LSG's better bowlers despite their defeat, finishing with figures of 1/36 in four overs.

He had a big opportunity to pick up Prabhsimran's wicket in his first over, as the PBKS star gloved a short delivery. However, Rishabh Pant uncharacteristically dropped a catch.

Tendulkar also got a chance to bat towards the end, making 5 runs in as many balls.

Tendulkar had been traded to LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. It was the first time that he had joined a franchise other than Mumbai Indians (MI), where his father Sachin had played for six seasons.

Punjab Kings ultimately clinched victory over LSG to keep their IPL 2026 playoffs hopes alive. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer slammed a stunning unbeaten 101 to guide his side to victory with two overs to go.

PBKS ended their six-game losing streak and necessarily so, moving up to 15 points with their seventh win of the IPL 2026 season. Their qualification to the playoffs depends on how Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fare on the final day of the league stage.

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